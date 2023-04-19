No Rain Through the End of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another nice, clear night ahead for the Valley with more sunshine and warmth in store tomorrow! The good news just keeps comin’ too with the same story for our Friday. Unfortunately, Saturday will take a turn to gloomy and stormy (at least for the first half of the day) and somewhat cooler air will make its way back. This will make for a pleasant end to the day and end to the weekend! Heading into the next work week we will see more of the same nice and cool air sticking around. By Tuesday evening the rain starts to make a comeback and will stick around through Thursday night. Temps will be pretty average for this time of year with highs in the mid and upper 70s Tuesday through the next Friday. Speaking of, Friday should be fantastic with skies clearing back up and temps near 80.

