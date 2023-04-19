Odis Spencer Stadium provides full length soccer field

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The newest addition to the list of sporting facilities in Columbus has now been up and running since October. In its short lifespan thus far, Odis Spencer Stadium has made quite the impact on fans and student-athletes alike.

“I think having this field and this stadium really brings more fans out and we love it when our fans come out and support us,” said Columbus High school senior Jace Cecalupo.

The new stadium seats up to 7,000 people. But it’s not just the expanded number of seats that has people excited, it’s the expansion of the field itself. Odis Spencer Stadium is Muscogee County School District’s only full sized soccer field.

“I would say my favorite thing about the new stadium is the field size. I like my space. That’s where I feel like I thrive the best,” said Columbus High school junior Jacob Entlich.

Muscogee County Athletic Director Jeff Battles tells WTVM Sports Leader 9 that he believes Odis Spencer Stadium is among the top 10 high school facilities in the state of Georgia.

