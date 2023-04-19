River Savvy Kids set to host free life jacket event in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Volunteers are needed for the upcoming 2023 River Savvy Kids Free Life Jacket Event.

The event is set for Saturday, May 13 at Woodruff Riverfront Park, right across from White Water Express and the Banks Food Hall in Uptown Columbus during RiverFest from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Volunteers are encouraged to park in the River Center Parking Garage, and should arrive at 9 a.m., but no later than 9:15 a.m. to get checked in.

Parents/guardians have chances to win some small and large items as long as their child is with them during the event.

Volunteers are required to have a safe kids t-shirt unless you are public safety officer, and the shirts cost $10.

For more information about this event, click HERE.

