The Rotary of Harris County hosting Shred and Recycle Day

The free shredd-it event will allow consumers to safely and securely dispose of sensitive documents they no longer need.(Storyblocks)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PINE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WTVM) -The Rotary of Harris County is helping citizens spring clean with the 9th annual Shred & Recycle Day.

The Shred and Recycle Day is set for Saturday, May 6 at the Harris County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. located at 102 N College St. in Hamilton.

Citizens who plan to attend the event are asked to bring old tax information papers, documents, or any personal or business paperwork to be professionally shredded as well as any expired or unneeded medicines and any old medical equipment.

“We encourage everyone to spring clean and plan to bring your items to our Shred and Recycle Day on May 6,” said Court Dowis, who currently serves as president-elect of the Rotary Club of Harris County.

Documents with personal information, confidential files, and tax records for personal or business, will be shredded on site by the River Mill Data Management shredding truck.

Other items that have been donated and eligible for shredding include:

· Grab Bars

· Toilet assist

· Scooters

· Walkers

· Strollers

· Canes

· Crutches

· Children’s adaptive equipment

· Gently used manual and electric wheelchairs

· Corner chairs

· Hospital beds

· Therapy aids

This event will be free to the public.

