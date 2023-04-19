Shaw holds college signing for three student-athletes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Shaw High School held a signing for three student athletes going to receive a college education and play the sport they love.

Caleb Weaver signed to Columbus State to run cross country and track for the Cougars.

“I thought it was more responsible to go to a college where you have family rather than to go to a college where you don’t know where you’re at,” Weaver said.

David Washington and Walker Anthony both signed to Brewton-Parker College for wrestling.

“I get to beat up on him some more,” Washington said about going to college with Anthony. “It’s going to feel more comfortable and make the process of adjusting much easier.”

“I’m going to a new place. I’m not going to know a lot of people, but I’m always going to have him in my room or around on the mat with me,” said Anthony. “I think it’s going to be easier to get used to the setting and learn more about college and continue my career.”

Congratulations to the student athletes and their families.

