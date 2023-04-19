Victim at Dadeville party remembers seeing two different shooters

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WTVM) - In the wake of the tragedy, the Dadeville community came together Sunday evening to mourn the loss of four young teenagers and also pray for the dozens of other affected.

“I don’t know what was going on I just saw blood running down my arm,” said victim Taniya Cox.

April 15th: A day the Dadeville community will never forget. Many gathered at a local dance studio to celebrate a Sweet 16 birthday party where thing took a turn for the worse. What was suppose to be a celebration turned into a deadly shooting leaving 28 people in the hospital.

Hundreds of community members gathered for a candlelight vigil and to pray for the four lives that were taken far too soon.

“Kids want some answers on to why this happened,” said Head Football Coach of Dadeville High School Roger McDonald.

Taniya Cox - a victim who was shot twice in her arm - says the party started out with everyone dancing having a good time until gunshots turned the party into a horrifying nightmare.

“The mother says whoever got a gun has to get out and they didn’t get out then five minutes later shots went off... I saw everybody running and I ran in front of a bullet, and I got shot and he told me to move and get out of the way so I wouldn’t get shot,” said Cox.

Head Football Coach of Dadeville High School Roger McDonald said, he’s at a loss for words knowing one of his own star football players Philstavious Dowdell lost his life during the tragic shooting. Dowdell was expected to attend Jacksonville State University and was identified as an “upcoming member” of the program.

“I knew he was going to be a good player, but I didn’t know how good at the time. Phil was special, he was a special athlete, special person and he’s going to be missed because he’s loved by everybody,” said McDonald.

Antojuan Woody, a friend of Phil’s, mourns the loss of his best friend of 18 years.

“I mean we had a lot of ups and downs but we always still stayed best friends our whole life... it’s just devastating to see him die. It hurts me,” said Woody.

The Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox has confirmed all four identities of those who lost their lives the night of the shooting:

18-year-old Philstavious Dowdell of Camp Hill

23-year-old Corbin Holston of Dadeville

19-year-old Marsiah Collins of Opelika

17-year-old Shaunkivia Smith of Dadeville

