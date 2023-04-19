Still sunny and dry with warm afternoons

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It stays quite toasty the rest of the workweek during the afternoons before a change up in the weather pattern arrives by the weekend.

Warmer sun will be around for the next couple days before changes arrive by the start of the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Sunny and warmer on this Wednesday. After early morning temperatures between 45 and 50 degrees, highs reach 84 to 86 degrees in most spots. There will be a little bit of a breeze at times out of the southeast.

Temperatures max out in the mid 80s Wednesday thanks to all the sun. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clear and comfortable tonight with almost everyone starting off Thursday in the low to mid 50s.

Lows mostly in the 50s Thursday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Sunny, dry, extremely warm and breezy at times Thursday. This will be our warmest day of the bunch with highs between 86 and 88 degrees.

Sunny and dry again Thursday. Clouds increase Friday. Rain chances return Saturday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Clouds increase by Friday afternoon, but rain holds off another day. We’ll likely squeeze in another day of highs in the mid 80s.

As a cold front moves through Saturday, we’ll see a few showers as early as late Friday night (after midnight most likely) with scattered showers and storms around Saturday morning through about mid afternoon. Any rain should end after that. Highs in the 70s.

Cooler than average temperatures return Sunday and much of next week. Exactly how cool it’ll be remains to be seen. Some of us may stay in the 60s for highs Sunday but at least it will be mostly sunny. Morning lows look to be in the 40s for at least few days early next week. Our average high is 80 degrees by next week and we’ll likely be stuck in the 70s a majority of the week.

Cooler and drier weather returns again early next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

