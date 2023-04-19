Uptown Columbus hosting RiverFest weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is hosting RiverFest weekend to kickoff the 2023 RushSouth Whitewater park season.

The event is set to take place May 12 - 13 at Woodruff Park along the Dillingham Bridge in Columbus. RiverFest will take place on May 12 from 6 - 10 p.m. and on May 13 from 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

“Every year this weekend brings upwards of 10,000 people to the Uptown area,” said Tracey Green, Director of Communications and Marketing of Uptown Columbus. “We have local and regional vendors that look forward to this event every year. We are expecting another successful RiverFest.”

Along with food and drinks, RiverFest also offers live music to attendees which includes:

Friday, May 12 | 6:00 p.m. - Funk Factory 5

Friday, May 12 | 8:00 p.m. - Homegrown, The Zac Brown Band Experience

Saturday, May 13 | 2:00 p.m. - David Ray Band

Saturday, May 13 | 5:00 p.m. - Money Shot

Saturday, May 13 | 8:00 p.m. - Nuthin’ Fancy, the Definitive Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Band

Admission is free all weekend. For more information about Uptown’s RiverFest, click HERE.

