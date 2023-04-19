Victims’ family in Columbus Motel 6 homicides wanting death penalty for suspect

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man charged with a triple murder at a Motel 6 in Columbus was scheduled to be in Recorder’s Court.

Jerimiah Walker did not appear but sent a message to the judge saying he wanted to hire a private lawyer.

Authorities responded to the Motel 6 on Victory Drive in Columbus on Feb. 18, where four people were found with gunshot wounds. All the victims were related.

54-year-old Michael Carter Sr., his wife Tonya Carter and their son 19-year-old Michael Carter Jr., were killed in the incident.

The couple’s four-year-old grandson suffered injuries and has since been released.

Now, the victims’ family members say they want the death penalty in this case.

