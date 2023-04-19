Water services temporarily suspended for section of LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Water service will be temporarily halted for a section of LaGrange.

According to officials, the outage is set to begin on April 20 at 10 p.m. and set to end on April 21 at 6 a.m.

The maintenance will impact all customers along Hamilton Road, and its side streets from Bryant Lake south.

The roads affected by the outage include:

Ash Drive, Bartley Road, Bryant Lake Subdivision, Bobby White Road, Border Road, Drake Road, Fenwick Farms Subdivision, Hale Drive, Hamilton Lakes Subdivision, Lower Big Springs Road, Maple Lane, Pine Hill Road, South Highland Boulevard, South Oak Drive, Troup County Jail, Vulcan Material Road, Wilcox Road, and Willis Drive.

To keep up with the latest news of the outage, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.