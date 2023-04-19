Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Water services temporarily suspended for section of LaGrange

(Source: City of Lagrange)
(Source: City of Lagrange)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Water service will be temporarily halted for a section of LaGrange.

According to officials, the outage is set to begin on April 20 at 10 p.m. and set to end on April 21 at 6 a.m.

The maintenance will impact all customers along Hamilton Road, and its side streets from Bryant Lake south.

The roads affected by the outage include:

Ash Drive, Bartley Road, Bryant Lake Subdivision, Bobby White Road, Border Road, Drake Road, Fenwick Farms Subdivision, Hale Drive, Hamilton Lakes Subdivision, Lower Big Springs Road, Maple Lane, Pine Hill Road, South Highland Boulevard, South Oak Drive, Troup County Jail, Vulcan Material Road, Wilcox Road, and Willis Drive.

To keep up with the latest news of the outage, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a teenager in Chambers County.
Teen dies in single-vehicle crash in Chambers County
Muscogee County School District reports COVID cases, in-person learning to continue
Muscogee County School Board announces recent leadership changes
Slutty Vegan restaurant gives update on Columbus construction
4 people killed, 28 injured in Dadeville mass shooting
2 teens arrested on murder charges in mass shooting in Dadeville
This undated photo provided by the family of Phil Dowdell shows from left, Zaniriah Dowdell,...
Alabama birthday girl begged dying brother to ‘stay with me’

Latest News

Samantha E. Malasig
Suspect found guilty of manslaughter in 2021 Phenix City homicide
(FILE)
Crews respond to mobile home fire in Beulah
2 teens arrested on murder charges in mass shooting in Dadeville
2 teens arrested on murder charges in mass shooting in Dadeville
River Savvy Kids poster
River Savvy Kids set to host free life jacket event in Columbus