Ways to help victims of Dadeville mass shooting

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Ben Stanfield
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WTVM) - The announcement of arrests made in the Saturday mass shooting may help to begin a healing process for the community, but it is a small step in overcoming the trauma witnessed by dozens and felt by thousands across the region.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and the Fifth Circuit District Attorney’s Office in Alabama stressed at the Wednesday morning press conference that they want to make sure that victims have knowledge of the assistance available to them.

One significant effort in the area to help victims is coming from the Community Foundation of East Alabama. The foundation has established the “Caring For Dadeville” fund that you can donate to by clicking here.

“We wrote a check yesterday to the city for a burial plot. A mom was in there, I mean tears just rolled down my face as we were thinking about that $400,” Katie Whittelsey of the Community Foundation of East Alabama said. “I never wanted to learn the cost of a burial plot, but that mom had to learn that. Fortunately due to your donations we were able to pay that bill.”

The Fifth Circuit District Attorney’s Office website has links for victims’ assistance efforts on the home page.

“There were so many kids in this venue and what they saw... they are victims in this. Their families are victims in this,” District Attorney Mike Segrest said. “We’ve got victims services from the FBI. Victims services from the Attorney General’s office. Victims service from the office of prosecutorial service as well as our office. They are all working to provide needs to the victims.”

Whittelsey said she and the Community Foundation are coordinating with the city of Dadeville and the school system to make sure money goes where it is needed the most.

“There are so many more bills that are coming in and truth be told, we don’t have enough funds for what is needed for Dadeville to recover,” Whittelsey said.

They’re asking for the community to step up and help by donating to the fund.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

