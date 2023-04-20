Business Break
4th man arrested on murder charges in mass shooting in Dadeville

Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee, was arrested and charged with four counts of reckless murder(Source: Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office)
By Josiah Berry and Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WTVM) - A fourth suspect has been arrested in the Dadeville mass shooting.

On April 20, officials arrested 20-year-old Johnny Letron Brown, of Tuskegee, and formally charged Brown with four counts of reckless murder.

[INTERVIEW: Further explanation on the meaning of a ‘reckless murder’ charge.]

A total of four arrests have now been made after an investigation was conducted with assistance from a multitude of law enforcement agencies, following the shooting that occurred on Saturday, April 15, near the 200 Block of Broadnax Street in Dadeville.

The shooting resulted in four fatalities and 32 individuals injured.

Other arrests include:

  • 17-year-old Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough, of Tuskegee
  • 16-year-old Travis McCullough, of Tuskegee
  • 20-year-old Wilson LaMar Hill Jr.of Auburn
L-R: Travis McCullough, TyReik McCullough and Wilson Hill Jr.
L-R: Travis McCullough, TyReik McCullough and Wilson Hill Jr.(Source: Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office)

The McCullough brothers were arrested on Tuesday, April 18, at approximately 8 p.m. Hill was arrested on April 19, at approximately 2:30 p.m.

All individuals arrested in connection to this death investigation have been charged with four counts of reckless murder and they have been booked into the Tallapoosa County Jail with no bond.

Officials say this investigation is ongoing.

[CLICK HERE TO DONATE OR HELP VICTIMS AND THE FAMILY OF VICTIMS.]

