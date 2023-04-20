4th man arrested on murder charges in mass shooting in Dadeville

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WTVM) - A fourth suspect has been arrested in the Dadeville mass shooting.

On April 20, officials arrested 20-year-old Johnny Letron Brown, of Tuskegee, and formally charged Brown with four counts of reckless murder.

A total of four arrests have now been made after an investigation was conducted with assistance from a multitude of law enforcement agencies, following the shooting that occurred on Saturday, April 15, near the 200 Block of Broadnax Street in Dadeville.

The shooting resulted in four fatalities and 32 individuals injured.

Other arrests include:

17-year-old Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough, of Tuskegee

16-year-old Travis McCullough, of Tuskegee

20-year-old Wilson LaMar Hill Jr.of Auburn

The McCullough brothers were arrested on Tuesday, April 18, at approximately 8 p.m. Hill was arrested on April 19, at approximately 2:30 p.m.

All individuals arrested in connection to this death investigation have been charged with four counts of reckless murder and they have been booked into the Tallapoosa County Jail with no bond.

Officials say this investigation is ongoing.

