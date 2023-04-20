CSU, Columbus Tech host military spouse event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Technical College and Columbus State University hosted a military spouse event on April 20.

This event was designed to bridge the gap between active-duty families and the community.

“We want to celebrate the military spouse, and also allow them to see some of the educational opportunities they have access to right here in the Columbus area, and to get connected with community resources,” said Tamara Hicks a CTC students affair coordinator.

Admission was free to the public, and guests gained insight to local assets, received gifts, and experienced a live panel discussion with other military spouses.

