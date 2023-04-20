Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Family announces funeral arrangements for Phil Dowdell, Dadeville shooting victim

(MGN)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WTVM) - The mother and sister of one of the victims, Philstavious Dowdell, announced details for the former Dadeville High School football star.

Dowdell’s family says they feel relieved about the recent arrest of the three alleged suspects, although it won’t bring back their loved one.

At this moment, they are planning to say their goodbyes on Monday, April 24.

The family has invited the community to attend Dowdell’s service at 1 p.m.

They ask that you wear black and gold in his honor.

Anyone who would like to donate to the family’s GoFundMe, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people killed, 28 injured in Dadeville mass shooting
3 arrested on murder charges in mass shooting in Dadeville
Slutty Vegan restaurant gives update on Columbus construction
A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a teenager in Chambers County.
Teen dies in single-vehicle crash in Chambers County
Muscogee County School District reports COVID cases, in-person learning to continue
Muscogee County School Board announces recent leadership changes
This undated photo provided by the family of Phil Dowdell shows from left, Zaniriah Dowdell,...
Alabama birthday girl begged dying brother to ‘stay with me’

Latest News

Odis Spencer Stadium provides full length soccer field
Odis Spencer Stadium provides full length soccer field
Three new Columbus public pools set to open in 2024
Eufaula brothers charged with insurance fraud
Eufaula brothers charged with insurance fraud from staged burglary
Ways to help victims of Dadeville mass shooting