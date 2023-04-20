Family announces funeral arrangements for Phil Dowdell, Dadeville shooting victim

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WTVM) - The mother and sister of one of the victims, Philstavious Dowdell, announced details for the former Dadeville High School football star.

Dowdell’s family says they feel relieved about the recent arrest of the three alleged suspects, although it won’t bring back their loved one.

At this moment, they are planning to say their goodbyes on Monday, April 24.

The family has invited the community to attend Dowdell’s service at 1 p.m.

They ask that you wear black and gold in his honor.

Anyone who would like to donate to the family’s GoFundMe, click here.

