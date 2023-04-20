Ft. Benning appoints a new Command NCO
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning held a ceremony on Monday afternoon to welcome a new leader into its ranks at the Maneuver Center of Excellence.
Command Sergeant Major Jerry Dodson Jr. of Kansas, will assume responsibility as a Command NCO or non-commissioned officer for the Army installation.
Dodson will be the the primary advisor to the commander concerning mission effectiveness, training, and policy changes, with a particular focus on the well being of soldiers, civilian personnel, and their families.
