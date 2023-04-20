Local assistant principal celebrated in Muscogee County

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor and city council of Columbus recognized Doctor Michelle Crooks of Muscogee County Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Crooks is the assistant principal at Eddy Middle School, and was celebrated due to her long history in public education.

“I sacrifice a lot of time and it takes patience. I just go hard every day, and its very satisfying and rewarding to get this recognition today,” said Dr. Michelle Crooks.

Representative Teddy Reese and City Councilor Joanne Cogle were on site to present the proclamation.

