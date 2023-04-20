Business Break
Local assistant principal celebrated in Muscogee County

The mayor and city council of Columbus recognized Doctor Michelle Crooks of Muscogee County Wednesday afternoon.
By Josiah Berry
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor and city council of Columbus recognized Doctor Michelle Crooks of Muscogee County Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Crooks is the assistant principal at Eddy Middle School, and was celebrated due to her long history in public education.

“I sacrifice a lot of time and it takes patience. I just go hard every day, and its very satisfying and rewarding to get this recognition today,” said Dr. Michelle Crooks.

Representative Teddy Reese and City Councilor Joanne Cogle were on site to present the proclamation.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

