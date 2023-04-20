Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Local attorney talks on meaning of ‘reckless murder’ charges in Dadeville shooting

Local attorney talks on meaning of ‘reckless murder’ charges in Dadeville shooting
Local attorney talks on meaning of ‘reckless murder’ charges in Dadeville shooting
By WTVM Web Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three men are charged in the mass shooting in Dadeville with four counts of reckless murder each.

Two of the teen suspects are being charged as adults.

News Leader 9 spoke with Phenix City Attorney Eric Funderburk, of Funderburk Law Group, on the meaning and implications of these charges.

The full interview is below:

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough, Travis McCullough, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr.
3 arrested on murder charges in mass shooting in Dadeville
Samantha E. Malasig
Suspect found guilty of manslaughter in 2021 Phenix City homicide
Slutty Vegan restaurant gives update on Columbus construction
What’s next for the Columbus Police Department?
Eufaula brothers charged with insurance fraud
Eufaula brothers charged with insurance fraud from staged burglary

Latest News

Suspect found guilty of manslaughter in 2021 Phenix City homicide
Suspect found guilty of manslaughter in 2021 Phenix City homicide
Family announces funeral arrangements for Phil Dowdell, Dadeville shooting victim
Family announces funeral arrangements for Phil Dowdell, Dadeville shooting victim
Eufaula brothers charged with insurance fraud from staged burglary
Eufaula brothers charged with insurance fraud from staged burglary
Fort Benning held a ceremony on Monday afternoon to welcome a new leader into its ranks at the...
Ft. Benning appoints a new Command NCO