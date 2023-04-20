Local attorney talks on meaning of ‘reckless murder’ charges in Dadeville shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three men are charged in the mass shooting in Dadeville with four counts of reckless murder each.

Two of the teen suspects are being charged as adults.

News Leader 9 spoke with Phenix City Attorney Eric Funderburk, of Funderburk Law Group, on the meaning and implications of these charges.

The full interview is below:

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.