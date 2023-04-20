New ownership and makeover revives Vintageville of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus marketplace is booming after a slight facelift last weekend.

Vintageville has been around for over 3 years, and new owner Michael Woodham stepped in to revive the declining market.

“You don’t know how beautiful it is until you step in here, you know it looks like just an old warehouse,” said vendor of Vintageville Stephanie “Junk Diva” Crooke.

Long time vendor Junk Diva says, “Although business was good before, it’s great to see the transformation under Woodham.”

“The business was on a steady decline. The original owners were military and got shipped off and couldn’t do the day-to-day duties,” said vendor of Vintageville Stephanie “Junk Diva” Crooke.

Last December, new owner Michael Woodham stepped in reviving the business and increased Vintageville’s vendors.

“I was able to take over the business from there and we started out with 9 vendors and now we have over 60 in just a couple of months,” said new owner Michael Woodham.

Woodham says Vintageville is a space that’s different among the rest.

“I’ve met so many incredible people. So now I’ve been able to build a space where they can do that year-round,” said new owner Michael Woodham.

From vintage to new items, arts and crafts and home goods. There’s a bit of something for everyone at Vintageville.

“A lot of our customers that have been with us for awhile, have come in and said they loved it. It’s just a lot more variety,” said Vintageville vendor Stephanie “Junk Diva” Crooke.

Vintageville hosted a pop-up market last weekend from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

