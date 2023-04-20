Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

New ownership and makeover revives Vintageville of Columbus

By Tiffany Maddox
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus marketplace is booming after a slight facelift last weekend.

Vintageville has been around for over 3 years, and new owner Michael Woodham stepped in to revive the declining market.

“You don’t know how beautiful it is until you step in here, you know it looks like just an old warehouse,” said vendor of Vintageville Stephanie “Junk Diva” Crooke.

Long time vendor Junk Diva says, “Although business was good before, it’s great to see the transformation under Woodham.”

“The business was on a steady decline. The original owners were military and got shipped off and couldn’t do the day-to-day duties,” said vendor of Vintageville Stephanie “Junk Diva” Crooke.

“The business was on a steady decline,” said Vintageville vendor Stephanie “Junk Diva” Crooke. “The original owners were military and got shipped off, and couldn’t do the day-to-day duties.”

Last December, new owner Michael Woodham stepped in reviving the business and increased Vintageville’s vendors.

“I was able to take over the business from there and we started out with 9 vendors and now we have over 60 in just a couple of months,” said new owner Michael Woodham.

Woodham says Vintageville is a space that’s different among the rest.

“I’ve met so many incredible people. So now I’ve been able to build a space where they can do that year-round,” said new owner Michael Woodham.

From vintage to new items, arts and crafts and home goods. There’s a bit of something for everyone at Vintageville.

Long time vendor junk diva says although business was good before, it’s great to see the transformation under Woodham.

“A lot of our customers that have been with us for awhile, have come in and said they loved it. It’s just a lot more variety,” said Vintageville vendor Stephanie “Junk Diva” Crooke.

Vintageville hosted a pop-up market last weekend from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough, Travis McCullough, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr.
3 arrested on murder charges in mass shooting in Dadeville
Samantha E. Malasig
Suspect found guilty of manslaughter in 2021 Phenix City homicide
Slutty Vegan restaurant gives update on Columbus construction
What’s next for the Columbus Police Department?
Eufaula brothers charged with insurance fraud
Eufaula brothers charged with insurance fraud from staged burglary

Latest News

L-R: 20-year-old Johnny Letron Brown, Tuskegee, and 19-year-old Willie George Brown Jr. of Auburn
Two additional suspects arrested on murder charges in mass shooting in Dadeville
ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
New ownership and makeover revives Vintageville of Columbus
New ownership and makeover revives Vintageville of Columbus
(Source: Columbus State University/Facebook)
CSU, Columbus Tech host military spouse event