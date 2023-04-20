No change to the sunny streak just yet

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The warmest day of the bunch arrives today and we’ll hold onto the 80s through Friday. A brief rain chance for some arrives at the beginning of the weekend, but most of the weekend is looking dry.

One more real sunny day on this Thursday will send our near 50 degree temperatures at first into the mid and upper 80s by mid to late afternoon. Humidity still very much under control.

Mainly clear and comfy tonight. Lows in the upper 50s early Friday.

Sunshine Friday will fade some as we go throughout the day. Increasing clouds are expected during the afternoon and we’ll be pretty clouded over by mid to late afternoon. Rain holds off during the day. Highs between 83 and 85.

A quick bout of some showers moves in later Friday night into Saturday morning. We’re only expecting about 40% of us to get rain. Even those who receive rain shouldn’t get more than a quarter or a third of an inch.

Any rain ends by midday Saturday, if not before, so most of the weekend will be dry. It turns mostly sunny Saturday afternoon and stays that way Sunday. Highs both days now look to be in the 70s. However, it will be a little cooler Sunday morning with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Next week won’t be as sunny as this week. Expect times of sun and clouds. The average high during the last week of April is 80 degrees. We’ll be cooler than average with highs in the 70s it appears. Lows will generally be in the 50s. A couple different storm systems are forecast to swing through giving us a chance of rain and storms at times starting Tuesday or Wednesday.

