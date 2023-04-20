Police: Gas leak reported on Veterans Parkway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A gas leak has been reported in downtown Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, crews are working to contain the gas leak on Veterans Parkway and 11th Street.

Crews are working to repair a gas leak in the area of Veterans Pkwy and 11th St. Our officers are diverting traffic. Please avoid the area #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) April 20, 2023

Citizens are asked to avoid the area.

