Rain Chances Returning

Derek’s Forecast!
Highs Friday mostly in the mid 80s
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friday will be another warm and mostly dry day for us with the mugginess returning a bit in the forecast. We can’t rule out some showers or a passing storm late Friday evening or into the night, and perhaps the best chance for some rain could come during the overnight hours. Even then, a lot of places are going to end up staying dry. We’ve made some adjustments to the rain coverage on Saturday, and it appears the best chances of rain will be early on, but showers will remain very isolated. Most will end up staying dry. Cooler temperatures will be moving in after the low coverage of rain moves out - highs will drop back to the 70s for Sunday and through most of next week, with lows well into the 40s for early Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday mornings in some spots. Next week looks a bit unsettled with two storm systems we’ll be watching for you - one Tuesday/Wednesday and another around Friday. We’ll have to fine-tune the timing of these as we get a little closer to next week.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

