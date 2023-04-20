Rainey-McCullers School students now able to play team sports

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Baseball might be America’s favorite past time, but for years, some high schoolers in Columbus, have not been able to step up to the plate. Now a recent decision by the Muscogee County School District will allow students that opportunity, especially after one mom had been hearing “No,” for a year now.

With a unanimous vote from the school board, students who attend Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts will now be able to play organized sports within the Muscogee County School District. “I was ecstatic,” says one Mother.

Moms like Lindsay Woodson say this will open up opportunities for her son and other kids... “Just knowing that he will get that opportunity and that experience to actually you know play high school ball,” says Woodson.

And she took to social media announcing the change from the school board. “The decision from the Muscogee County School Board, is even if a student attends Rainey- McCullers school of the arts, now they can play any sport in the district they are zoned for. For instance if they wanted to come to Columbus High School they could try out for any team.” Rene Rodriguez has been playing baseball since middle school.

“Baseball is life for him,” says Woodson.

Rodriguez is in his senior year and after a recent college visit, playing sports is on his list of goals, but would have been difficult, without experience in high school sports. “He said everything about Georgia southern felt right, but they are also a D-1 school, so he is also realistic in a sense of don’t know if that could be a walk-on opportunity,” says Woodson. Rainey McCullers has only offered limited sports which has not included baseball or other large team sports. But now things will be different for the upcoming school year. “He’s really passionate about this, as a mom I can’t sit back and see if there are options there,” says Woodson.

After taking so much time to get the measure changed, Rodriguez tells us he is ready to simply play ball.

