Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

2 new crayfish species discovered off NC mountains

The Falls crayfish is one of two new species discovered in North Carolina.
The Falls crayfish is one of two new species discovered in North Carolina.(NC Museum of Natural Sciences)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) – Two new species of crayfish were found only in North Carolina and nowhere else on the planet, according to the NC Museum of Natural Sciences.

Bronwyn Williams, the research curator of non-molluscan invertebrates at the museum, said the new species - the Stony Fork crayfish and the Falls crayfish - can only be found in the upper Yadkin River basin.

According to Williams, they are both highly restricted in their geographic ranges and acclimated to specific environmental conditions.

A news release from the museum states both species were historically lumped in with a widespread species complex called Cambarus species C.

The museum explains a species complex is a group of what is assumed to be closely related organisms that are similar in appearance, making it difficult to separate into a species.

Williams and his colleagues used newly collected data and historic specimens to show the two species were more similar to a big water crayfish group found in the south-central Appalachians of North Carolina.

“From what we can tell, these particular stream captures have not previously been documented either geologically or biologically,” Williams adds.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough, Travis McCullough, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr.
3 arrested on murder charges in mass shooting in Dadeville
L-R: 20-year-old Johnny Letron Brown, Tuskegee, and 19-year-old Willie George Brown Jr. of Auburn
Three additional suspects arrested on murder charges in mass shooting in Dadeville
Police: Gas leak reported on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
Police: Gas leak reported on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner
Samantha E. Malasig
Suspect found guilty of manslaughter in 2021 Phenix City homicide

Latest News

Officials were on the scene of a possible bear attack on New Road in Avon Friday morning.
Woman bitten by black bear in Connecticut
Wanted: Corey Davonte Deriso
Wanted: Sumter County man for outstanding warrants
FILE - Twitter has been in the midst of changes this week.
Confusion as Musk’s Twitter yanks blue checks from agencies
Study Finds that 2/3 of Americans Support Raising the Federal Minimum Wage
Study Finds that 2/3 of Americans Support Raising the Federal Minimum Wage