62-year-old man dead after forklift accident
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is dead following a forklift accident on Wednesday night.
On April 19, at approximately 10:30 p.m., 62-year-old Keith Wheeler was involved in an accident with a standing forklift.
According to officials, Wheeler was transported to Wellstar West Ga Hospital, and was pronounced dead at approximately 11:56 p.m.
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.
Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.