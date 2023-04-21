62-year-old man dead after forklift accident

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is dead following a forklift accident on Wednesday night.

On April 19, at approximately 10:30 p.m., 62-year-old Keith Wheeler was involved in an accident with a standing forklift.

According to officials, Wheeler was transported to Wellstar West Ga Hospital, and was pronounced dead at approximately 11:56 p.m.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.

