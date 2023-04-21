Business Break
62-year-old man dead after forklift accident

The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.(MGN)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is dead following a forklift accident on Wednesday night.

On April 19, at approximately 10:30 p.m., 62-year-old Keith Wheeler was involved in an accident with a standing forklift.

According to officials, Wheeler was transported to Wellstar West Ga Hospital, and was pronounced dead at approximately 11:56 p.m.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

