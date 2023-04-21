The Columbus Lunchbox Museum recognized in prominent magazine

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus’ Lunchbox Museum was featured in the Smithsonian Magazine.

Allen Woodall’s Lunchbox Museum is organized for adventure, and more than 3,000 lunchboxes and 1,000 thermoses sit on floor-to-ceiling shelves that line the walls of the museum.

“To be in the Smithsonian Magazine is an achievement I’m so proud. We have been featured in the Smithsonian Magazine online, and it has been a great probity for the Columbus Ga community,” says Lunchbox Museum founder Allen Woodall.

Allen Woodall says,” People seem to really love it. They are amazed by the history that we preserved. Everyone in Columbus and the sounding area, if you haven’t been here yet, please come see what we have.”

