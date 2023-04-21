Business Break
Columbus police investigate deadly shooting on 10th St.

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

According to officials, the shooting occurred in the 2900 block of 10th Street in Columbus.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Stay with News Leader 9 as this is a developing story.

