Columbus police investigate deadly shooting on 10th St.
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
According to officials, the shooting occurred in the 2900 block of 10th Street in Columbus.
CPD is investigating a deadly shooting on the 2900 block of 10th St. #cpdga— Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) April 21, 2023
The victim has not yet been identified.
