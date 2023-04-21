Columbus police investigate deadly shooting on 10th St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

According to officials, the shooting occurred in the 2900 block of 10th Street in Columbus.

CPD is investigating a deadly shooting on the 2900 block of 10th St. #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) April 21, 2023

The victim has not yet been identified.

