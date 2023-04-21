Columbus State softball finishes with 24-0 home record

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus State softball team is having quite the season. This week, the Cougars capped off a perfect 24-0 home schedule at Cougar Field. CSU is 38-12 overall this season.

As a top two team in the Peach Belt Conference, Columbus State will host conference tournament games next weekend.

The Cougars haven’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2013 and haven’t advanced to the World Series since 2007.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.