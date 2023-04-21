Business Break
Community gathers to honor, remember Dadeville shooting victim at vigil

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WTVM) - Vigils have been going on all week since the tragic shooting and loved ones are gathered once again on Thursday night, April 21.

The family, friends, and acquaintances of 18-year-old Phil Dowdell gathered at Mount Lovely Baptist Church in Camp Hill, Alabama. It was his sister’s sweet 16 party where the mass shooting happened.

Phil Dowdell was a star football player and had committed to play football in the fall at Jacksonville State University. He was also a star track athlete and state champion. Dowdell one of 4 people killed in the shooting at the dance hall last Saturday night.

Pastors spoke and prayed for the family’s strength - some also singing encouraging songs. They lit candles and released balloons. Not only did pastors and family members speak but so did the mayor of the small Alabama community - talking about the young football star and people who loved him grieving.

Also at the vigil and speaking was the mom of Aniyah Blanchard, who was kidnapped from Auburn and killed more than 3 years ago.

