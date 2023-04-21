Cooler change by the weekend bring in brief rain chance

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cold front is set to move through the Chattahoochee Valley first thing Saturday morning bringing a chance of showers as early as Friday evening.

Lots of sunshine Friday morning will be followed by an increase in clouds during the afternoon. It turns partly sunny to cloudy by the end of the afternoon. Any rain showers should hold off until evening, around sunset. Highs today between 82 and 85 degrees. This will be our last day in the 80s for a solid week it looks like.

Mostly cloudy tonight with a chance of showers and maybe a rumble of thunder this evening, tonight and during the overnight at times. Rain won’t be all that heavy or widespread; coverage is only around 30-40%. Lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday morning.

We’ll keep those spotty showers around for the first part of Saturday. Any rain exits by 10 AM or so and it should turn mostly sunny by the afternoon. It will be a breezy and cooler day with highs in the mid to maybe upper 70s. Sunday morning starts off quite cool with lows the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. A mostly sunny sky will allow our daytime highs to reach the mid 70s.

Next week is the last week of April and the average high is 80 degrees. However, we’ll be running a little cooler than average throughout the week. Highs are anticipated to be in the 70s with lows in the 50s. An upper level trough east of the Rockies is poised to swing a couple storm systems our way mid to late week giving us the chance of rain and some storms at times from Tuesday afternoon through Friday. Strong storms are possible Wednesday or Thursday.

