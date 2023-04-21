Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Former Minnesota officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright to be freed

This image provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows Kim Potter. The former...
This image provided by the Minnesota Department of Corrections shows Kim Potter. The former Brooklyn Center Police Officer is scheduled to be released from prison on Monday, April 24, 2023. Potter was sentenced to two years in prison in February 2022 after being convicted of manslaughter in the death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright. She shot Wright and said she confused her Taser with her handgun.(Minnesota Department of Corrections via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A white former police officer convicted of manslaughter after mistaking her handgun for a Taser and fatally shooting Black motorist Daunte Wright in suburban Minneapolis in 2021 is set to be released from prison Monday.

Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesman Andy Skoogman announced Friday that former officer Kim Potter was to be released after serving about 16 months of her two-year sentence. He said the exact timing of her departure Monday from Minnesota Correctional Facility-Shakopee won’t be disclosed for security reasons.

“Our criminal investigative analysts are working closely with law enforcement to monitor the situation to ensure Kim Potter, like all incarcerated persons, is safe as she leaves our facility,” Skoogman said in a statement.

Potter killed Wright after a traffic stop in April 2021. The shooting happened as Derek Chauvin was on trial in Minneapolis on murder charges in George Floyd’s killing. Wright’s death sparked several days of protests.

Judge Regina Chu had said at Potter’s sentencing that she would be required to serve two-thirds of her sentence — 16 months — then spend the rest on probation.

Potter, now 50, appears much thinner in a new photo released by the Department of Corrections. Her attorney, Earl Gray, said he had “no idea” why her appearance changed.

“It just shows it’s rough doing time,” Gray said. “I don’t know many mug shots that show somebody in a good light.”

A message left with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, the lawyer for Wright’s family, wasn’t immediately returned.

Wright, a 20-year-old father, was killed on April 11, 2021, after Brooklyn Center officers pulled him over for having expired license tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror. Civil rights advocates say laws against hanging objects from rearview mirrors have been used as a pretext for stopping Black motorists.

Potter is heard on video yelling “Taser” several times just before she fires her pistol as Wright tried to drive away from the traffic stop.

The state attorney general’s office had sought a sentence recommended by state guidelines of just over seven years in prison. Wright’s family and Crump denounced the two-year sentence as too lenient and accused the judge of giving more consideration to the white officer than the Black victim.

Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, said after the sentencing that Potter “murdered my son,” adding: “Today the justice system murdered him all over again.”

Chu said at the time that the case wasn’t the same as other high-profile killings, including George Floyd’s death that resulted in a 22 1/2-year sentence for Chauvin. “This is a cop who made a tragic mistake,” she said.

Defense attorneys argued at the sentencing hearing that Potter deserved leniency because Wright was trying to drive away and Potter had the right to defend herself.

Potter, a 26-year police veteran, apologized to Wright’s family at sentencing and spoke directly to his mother: “Katie, I understand a mother’s love. I’m sorry I broke your heart ... my heart is broken and devastated for all of you.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough, Travis McCullough, and Wilson LaMar Hill Jr.
3 arrested on murder charges in mass shooting in Dadeville
L-R: 20-year-old Johnny Letron Brown, Tuskegee, and 19-year-old Willie George Brown Jr. of Auburn
Three additional suspects arrested on murder charges in mass shooting in Dadeville
Police: Gas leak reported on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
Police: Gas leak reported on Veterans Parkway in Columbus
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
Columbus police investigate deadly shooting on 10th St.
Lottery officials are urging anyone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Mobil gas station on...
Expiring soon: Lottery officials still searching for $1.5 million Powerball winner

Latest News

“Mafia combined with KGB,” Congress, FBI investigate ‘secret’ Chinese police stations in U.S.
“Mafia combined with KGB,” Congress, FBI investigate ‘secret’ Chinese police stations in U.S.
“Mafia combined with KGB,” Congress, FBI investigate ‘secret’ Chinese police stations in U.S.
FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of...
Prosecutors dismiss charge against Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting, citing new evidence
Deputies in Wisconsin rescued a trapped bobcat that was caught in a vehicle.
‘I have a bobcat in my car’: Deputies remove wild cat caught in vehicle
Ivan Cantu had been set for execution April 26.
Judge stops Texas execution after questions raised in case