MCSD to host its annual education recruitment fair

MCSD logo(Source: MCSD)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District (MCSD) will host their annual Educator Recruitment Fair.

The event is set to take place on April 22 - this year’s theme is: “You’re the Missing Piece.”

The event will be held at Carver High School on 3100 Eighth Street, and is set to begin at 9 a.m. and end at noon.

Interested individuals must hold a valid teaching certificate, be eligible for teacher certification, or have a bachelor’s degree or higher from an accredited college or university.

During the fair, participants will have the opportunity to meet with school administrators and district personnel.

For more information, click HERE.

