Mostly Dry Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A few showers are possible overnight and into early Saturday morning, but the overall coverage looks pretty low - if we do see rain, most folks will get it while there asleep and much of the day Saturday is looking dry. Sunday also will be a dry day, so outdoor plans this weekend should be close to 100% okay from a weather point of view. It will be breezy, especially Saturday, and temperatures will be well into the 40s in some cases by early Sunday and Monday mornings. Next week will start off dry on Monday, but get ready to ride the rain chance roller coaster after that - right now, it looks like Wednesday & Friday will feature the highest coverage of rain and storms, but we can’t rule out some showers out there on Tuesday or Thursday either. Totals could approach 2-3″ in spots by the time the rain ends late Friday, but we don’t see any big signals for severe weather as of now. Next weekend, at the moment, is looking dry - but we have plenty of time to fine-tune that forecast as we get closer!

