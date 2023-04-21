New Mercy Med Clinic open at The Banks at Mill Village

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Amber Williams and Maria Santoyo work at the new branch clinic of Mercy Med in Midtown Columbus filling out paper work. These clinical services were added thanks to partnerships with the Columbus Housing Authority and Mercer University School of Medicine. They both tell us this location all came down to one thing for patients. “A huge determinant of care is transportation,” says Williams.

“The main obstacle for them coming to their appointments is transportation,” says Santoyo. That prompted Mercy Med to work with the housing group. The school is open, and this clinic is on the property of the new Banks at Mill Village, where many patients can walk to appointments.

“Having something that is right here in their own community that can be right across the street from their own apartment, or just down the road for them, can be really quick, and quality healthcare is just a game changer for everybody,” says Williams.

Chief Development Officer Billy Holbrook says the partnership is needed for a number of reasons, like people being able to get affordable care.

“We see the value in installing a health center here, because there is a shortage of access to health care,” says Holbrook.

The clinic will serve underinsured and uninsured patients for primary care, while creating a better way for health to remain a top priority for patients within the community. Citizens are already thankful the clinic is open. “I feel like being here at Mill Village, and the residents just being able to walk over is a huge blessing. I mean who wouldn’t want to be able to walk to a doctor’s appointment,” says Santoyo.

