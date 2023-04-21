Scott’s Miracle Riders announce fundraising goal for CSU’s nursing program

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders leave in May on their cross-country motorcycle ride to raise awareness and funds for the Columbus State University nursing program.

They announced this year’s ride date and this year’s fundraising goal at a press conference Thursday afternoon. The group is set to leave on May 22 for their cross-country motorcycle ride.

The Miracle Riders announced they hope to raise $300,000 this year.

Last year, Miracle Riders funded new technology and other enhancements for the pediatric simulation lab, which enables nursing students to learn diagnostic and treatment skills using life-like mannequins.

This year’s funds will be used for new technology and other enhancements for the mother-baby simulation lab.

