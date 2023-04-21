Business Break
Wanted: Sumter County man for outstanding warrants

Wanted: Corey Davonte Deriso
Wanted: Corey Davonte Deriso(Source: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is wanted by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office for outstanding arrest warrants.

According to officials, Corey Davonte Deriso has pending charges against him from a recent incident that occurred on Wednesday, April 19, and those charges include:

  • Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission Of Certain Crimes
  • Felony Fleeing and Eluding
  • Felony Damage to Property
  • Tampering With Evidence

According to officials, Deriso also has outstanding arrest warrants in Sumter County and Dougherty County in reference to aggravated assault with a handgun, and felony probation warrants.

According the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Deriso is considered to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

