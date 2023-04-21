Wanted: Sumter County man for outstanding warrants
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is wanted by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office for outstanding arrest warrants.
According to officials, Corey Davonte Deriso has pending charges against him from a recent incident that occurred on Wednesday, April 19, and those charges include:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission Of Certain Crimes
- Felony Fleeing and Eluding
- Felony Damage to Property
- Tampering With Evidence
According to officials, Deriso also has outstanding arrest warrants in Sumter County and Dougherty County in reference to aggravated assault with a handgun, and felony probation warrants.
According the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Deriso is considered to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.
