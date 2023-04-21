Wanted: Sumter County man for outstanding warrants

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is wanted by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office for outstanding arrest warrants.

According to officials, Corey Davonte Deriso has pending charges against him from a recent incident that occurred on Wednesday, April 19, and those charges include:

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission Of Certain Crimes

Felony Fleeing and Eluding

Felony Damage to Property

Tampering With Evidence

According to officials, Deriso also has outstanding arrest warrants in Sumter County and Dougherty County in reference to aggravated assault with a handgun, and felony probation warrants.

According the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Deriso is considered to be armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

