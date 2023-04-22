Community pays respect to victims of Dadeville mass shooting

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WTVM) - As news continues to spread all across the country about the mass shooting in Dadeville, people from far away are beginning to converge on the small town of just over three thousand residents.

News Leader 9 Auburn University Intern Kelis McGhee introduces us to several people who traveled from near and far to help the community heal.

“We took today just to walk out in the community - knowing what took place and just praying and encouraging the community, just praying peace for the community,” said Rachel Masters.

Rachel Masters is from Jackson, Mississippi. She came to pray for people in the Dadeville community with a local Christian organization Meta Camp.

“So for me it’s like God, man He sees this community and he loves this community... For him to send somebody, a crazy young girl from Mississippi here,” said Masters.

Emotions are high in the small town of Dadeville. Many people left with few words after a sweet 16-year-old’s birthday party turned into a mass shooting.

“Word’s can’t express it to be honest with you,” said Chris Godsey. “I could not imagine if I would have lost my little girl down here at this shooting.”

As the community mourns, people from outside the Dadeville community are stepping up to show their support to the victims and their families.

“I am from Pelham,” said Kimberly Duncan. “I just wanted to come and pay my respects to all those that were most closely affected. We do need to come together.”

Duncan also says the shooting makes her worry about her own child’s safety.

“My daughter is seven, but all these things frighten me even more because if our children can’t go anywhere and be safe,” said Duncan. “What can we do?”

The four people killed Saturday night are identified as:

18-year-old Philstavious Dowdell

23-year-old Corbin Holston

19-year-old Marsiah Collins

17-year-old Shuankivia Smith.

Funeral services for the four victims of the mass shooting begin tomorrow with 23-year-old Corbin Holston. Services are being held in Auburn.

18-year-old Philstavious Dowdell will be remembered at services Monday at Dadeville High School. Services for 19-year-old Marsiah Collins of Opelika will be next Thursday at Greater Peace Baptist Church. The celebration of life for 17-year-old Shaunkivia “KeKe” Smith will be next Saturday.

