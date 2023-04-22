Family of Phil Dowdell speak on his legacy and the mass shooting

DADEVILLE, Ala. (WTVM) - An update in the investigation of the mass shooting in Dadeville. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced another arrest bringing the total number of people arrested to six.

The suspects are expected to be in court Tuesday for a special hearing meant to deny bail to violent offenders. This latest suspect only 15-years-old.

All six are in custody charged with four counts of reckless murder in connection to the mass shooting that took place Saturday at a sweet 16 birthday party around 25 miles north of Auburn where four people were killed in the shooting and 32 injured.

Mother and sister of Phil Dowdell tell News Leader 9 the only way they are getting through this is the community support and staying strong - something they say Phil would have wanted. Alexis Dowdell, the sister who had the sweet 16 party, said the night was supposed to be a fun celebration and she never expected something to this extent to take place.

“I wouldn’t wish this upon anybody,” said Alexis Dowdell.

It started out as a typical sweet 16 birthday party Saturday night at a local dance studio in downtown Dadeville - when all of a sudden gunfire erupted, The birthday girl’s brother, Philstavious Dowdell, was killed along with Marsiah Collins, Shaunkivia Smith and Corbin Holston.

The six suspects arrested have been identified as:

17-year-old Ty Reik McCullough

16-year-old Travis McCollough

19-year-old Willie Brown Jr.

20-year-old Johnny Brown

20-year-old Wilson Hill Jr.

15-year-old - unnamed

Birthday girl, Alexis Dowdell, said when gunfire erupted - her brother pushed her to the ground ultimately saving her life.

“My last moments with him before the shooting were before the shooting we had sang one last song together and that was the last video I got in my phone of my party was me and him,” said Alexis Dowdell.

When Alexis realized her brother was shot, she held him in her arms.

“I told him to stay strong and stay with me and I told him he was going to make it through and stuff but I wish I would have gave him a little kiss on the forehead like I always do but those were my last moments with him,” she said.

Mother, Latonya Allen, said she had made an announcement saying if anyone had a gun they needed to leave. Five minutes later she said gunshots were fired. Allen was shot twice in her stomach and is slowly recovering.

Allen says after her son’s graduation from Dadeville High School next month, Phil was headed to Jacksonville State University on a football scholarship.

“He always told me, ‘Mama I’m going to make it... you are going to be seeing me, I’m going to be in the NFL I ain’t going to stop until I get to the top,’” said Allen.

Allen describes her son as a loving individual who always put others before himself.

“I want everyone to remember him by his big smile he was always happy,” said Allen. “Phil, he was an awesome kid an amazing son he did good at school... work wise, he was respectful young man and did everything he could to make me happy,” said Mother Latonya Allen.

“I just want people to remember him as being a good child, friend and just a good person all around,” said sister Alexis Dowdell.

The Dadeville community will then honor and remember the life of Philstavious ‘Phil’ Dowdell on Monday, April 24, at the Dadeville High School auditorium. The community gathering will occur at 1 p.m.

Interment for Dowdell will take place at Lockhart Cemetery and repast at the Mitchell House. Attire colors are black and gold. Flowers are to be sent to Silmon-Seroyer Funeral Home. A viewing is to be announced.

If you would like to donate to Phil Dowdell’s GoFundMe, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.