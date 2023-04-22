Business Break
A Few Light Showers This Morning but the Sunshine Returns for Weekend Plans

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A few light showers not bringing too much rain are passing through the Chattahoochee Valley this morning, but this is about all the rain we should see this weekend! We have an excellent weekend on tap for the Valley despite the wet start! Today, the rain and clouds will continue to push east, and this will eventually lead to sunny conditions by around the lunchtime hour with temperatures warming up to the upper 70s. The skies stay mostly clear tonight which will allow for great viewing conditions of the Lyrid Meteor Shower that peaks tonight as well! For your Sunday, temperatures will start off pretty cool in the low 50s before warming up back into the 70s with plenty of sunshine to go around. The first day of the work week remains dry as well, but the clouds will be around and this is going to be a contributing factor to the incoming rain Tuesday that hangs around the rest of the work week. The best rain coverage is expected on Wednesday, but the majority of the week will be cloudy and rainy at times. Due to the wet weather hanging around all next week, temperatures will actually remain below average across the Valley, meaning temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s until conditions finally dry out.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

