Former Columbus mayoral candidate arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former Columbus mayoral candidate, politician and pastor is facing multiple charges including kidnapping.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Saturday morning, April 22, at 12:45 a.m. for Zephaniah Dwayne Baker. Baker had active warrants issued by Cobb County Sheriff’s Office for the following:

  • Felony - Kidnapping
  • Felony - Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime
  • Felony - Aggravated Assault Disfigure
  • Misdemeanor - Battery (Family Violence Act)
  • Misdemeanor - Cruelty to Children, Third Degree

Baker was transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident where he is waiting to be transported back to Cobb County.

Baker has run for political offices in Columbus at least six times dating to 2008 that include:

  1. 2008 - Ran for State Representative against then Rep. Calvin Smyre, Dist. 132
  2. 2010 - Mayor - lost to Teresa Tomlinson
  3. 2014 - Rematch between Baker & Tomlinson | Baker drops out of mayoral race
  4. 2014 - Launches City Council bid against Pop Barnes
  5. 2018 - Mayor - lost to Skip Henderson
  6. 2022 - State Rep. lost to Teddy Reese, Dist. 140  | Lost to Reese

