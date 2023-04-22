Former Columbus mayoral candidate arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former Columbus mayoral candidate, politician and pastor is facing multiple charges including kidnapping.

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant Saturday morning, April 22, at 12:45 a.m. for Zephaniah Dwayne Baker. Baker had active warrants issued by Cobb County Sheriff’s Office for the following:

Felony - Kidnapping

Felony - Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Felony - Aggravated Assault Disfigure

Misdemeanor - Battery (Family Violence Act)

Misdemeanor - Cruelty to Children, Third Degree

Baker was transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident where he is waiting to be transported back to Cobb County.

Baker has run for political offices in Columbus at least six times dating to 2008 that include:

