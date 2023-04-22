Business Break
Fort Benning hosts annual Tri-Community Exceptional Children Field Day

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Leaders from the Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning along with community leaders hosted the annual Tri-Community Exceptional Children Field Day.

The field day allows special education students to enjoy a sporting activities that highlight their abilities while having fun.

Various school districts participated in the day including Harris County, Muscogee County and Phenix City.

About 2,000 student athletes, teachers, coaches and volunteers participated.

This is really a one-of-a-kind event - very much like the Special Olympics,” said Lori Smith, Chief Sports Fitness and Aquatic. " Although with these, there are just fun games. There is no competition... Everybody gets to succeed. At the end, we give a beautiful participation medal.”

The day ended with a a jump by the Fort Benning Silver Wings Parachute team.

