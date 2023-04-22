Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

‘Park outside’: GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk

Potentially 40,428 certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks could be affected by a...
Potentially 40,428 certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks could be affected by a potential leak in brake fluid that could result in a fire.(General Motors)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — General Motors is recalling certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks for model year 2019 or later, following the discovery of a potential leak in brake fluid that could result in a fire.

Potentially 40,428 vehicles could be affected. They include 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD models with model years between 2019 and 2023, according to documents posted by U.S. safety regulators on Saturday.

The vehicles may have a brake pressure sensor assembly that allows brake fluid to leak and cause a short circuit. That in turn increases the risk of a fire that could occur when the vehicle is either driving or parked.

GM advises owners with potentially affected models to park outdoors and away from structures until the recall repair is done. Vehicles with model years before 2019 used a different design.

GM said it’s not aware of any injuries related to the condition.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
Columbus police investigate deadly shooting on 10th St.
The man was working on car when it fell on him, police said.
62-year-old man dead after forklift accident
Murder Felon in 2021
Russell County man found guilty in 2021 murder
L-R: 20-year-old Johnny Letron Brown, Tuskegee, and 19-year-old Willie George Brown Jr. of Auburn
Three additional suspects arrested on murder charges in mass shooting in Dadeville
Former Columbus mayoral candidate arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping
Former Columbus mayoral candidate arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping

Latest News

That’s our responsibility as leaders to help demonstrate love before the lies of people,” says...
Full interview with Pastor of Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church
Frigid temperatures are causing "loon fallout" as birds are falling from the sky in Wisconsin.
Loon fallout: Weather causing birds to fall from sky in Wisconsin
Police lights
5 charged in Vermont youth game brawl
"Healing takes place in community," full interview with First Baptist Church Dadeville pastor
"Healing takes place in community," full interview with First Baptist Church Dadeville pastor