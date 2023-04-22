Sunny Again Tomorrow

Business Break
Seasonable and warm end to the weekend with plenty of sunshine.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A nice, clear day will turn to a nice, clear night tonight with more of the same ahead tomorrow. Temps overnight will fall to the upper 40s and low 50s and Sunday will see highs in the upper 70s. Monday will actually be slightly cooler as a second, weaker front moves through, but things will remain dry for the most part. Clouds will take over though and we will have a gloomy and wet rest of the week ahead. Tuesday afternoon rain coverage starts to go up and will peak Wednesday with just over half of us seeing showers and maybe a few thunderstorms. Rain lingers through the end of the week but looks to move back out for your weekend! Saturday and Sunday will be seasonable and sunny with highs in the upper 70s. The same conditions look to stick around for the start of the next work week.

