Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Cuthbert tower restoration progress at a standstill

The water tower still has primer on it. It will not look red like this when completed.
The water tower still has primer on it. It will not look red like this when completed.(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WALB) - A piece of beautification efforts in Cuthbert involves its century-old water tower. A nonprofit called We Love Cuthbert secured a grant last year to restore the tower.

Mark and his wife Tracy Englund help operate We Love Cuthbert. They were planning to have the restoration completed by this weekend.

Unfortunately, they’ve run into problems with equipment. This has halted progress for multiple weeks. Although they are eager to see it complete, safety is the number one priority.

“The lifts have broken down four times. The last lift worked for one day. It broke down catastrophically. The rear end of the lift started to come off as I was when I was on the lift,” Mark Englund said.

Mark said he’s disheartened by the lift failure, but eager to finish restorations. This is so he can focus on future projects.

“We were ahead of schedule when the lift started breaking. We had sandblasted somewhere near eight tons off sandblast media on the water tower. We were only able to work nine days,” he said.

The nonprofit has all the materials they need. Mark said the new lift is the only thing stopping them. They hope to get an update in a few days.

We Love Cuthbert is still looking for donations to help with their future goals of beautifying the city. The Englund family also has plans to open multiple businesses in the downtown area.

To help contribute click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person dead.
Police investigating fatal shooting on Joyner Dr. in Columbus
Former Columbus mayoral candidate arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping
Former Columbus mayoral candidate arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping
Columbus fatal wreck
Woman killed following Sunday car chase in Columbus
Kendarrius Heard, surrounded by family, remains hospitalized after being shot and paralyzed in...
Paralyzed Dadeville mass shooting victim speaks from hospital
The Amber Alert for 5-month-old Avah Richmond has been canceled.
Tennessee infant found safe, Amber Alert canceled

Latest News

The PhotoShop Selfie House
Students in Muscogee Co. School District participate in creative writing contest
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirming 46-year-old Veronica Shipp is dead after being...
One woman dead after a high speed chase in Columbus
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person dead.
Police investigating fatal shooting on Joyner Dr. in Columbus
Police investigating fatal shooting on Joyner Dr. in Columbus
Police investigating fatal shooting on Joyner Dr. in Columbus
12th annual Bo Bikes Bama Charity Ride in Auburn
12th annual Bo Bikes Bama Charity Ride in Auburn