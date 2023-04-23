Business Break
Gloomy and Rainy This Week

Elise’s Forecast
Chance of showers early in the week with thunderstorms in the mix by Wednesday.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - I hope you enjoyed our dry and sunny end to the weekend because very different conditions are in store for the work week. Tonight the clouds will increase and we will see a chance at showers through the overnight and the day tomorrow. Temps will cool to the upper 40s tonight and stay cool in the low 70s Monday afternoon. Tuesday may see a return of some sunshine, but the chance of a sprinkle here and there remains. By Wednesday we will see big changes in the forecast. Showers and storms will move through all throughout the day Wednesday, and even though timing is shoddy, it looks like they stick around at least through the end of the work week. Temps will stay relatively consistent through the week with lows in the mid and upper 50s and highs in the mid and upper 70s. By the weekend we get a brief reprieve from the showers, but they look to creep back in Saturday night and into the first part of Sunday as another system moves through the Valley. This one will cool things off for us - from low 80s Saturday to low and mid 70s Sunday.

