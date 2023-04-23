Sunny End to the Weekend but Changes are On the Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley is starting the morning off with much cooler temperatures compared to yesterday morning, as temperatures are ranging from the upper 40s to the low 50s. The sunshine in store for today will warm us back up into the upper 70s, but a secondary cold front will be passing through our area late tonight into early Monday morning, which will increase the cloud cover tonight but will also bring light showers into the overnight hours. The weather pattern shifts into a wetter trend for next week. Only light passing showers are anticipated for both Monday and Tuesday, but the surface high moves east late Tuesday night that will initiate southerly flow from that will increase widespread showers Wednesday. The long-range forecast models are in agreement at the moment for the 50% coverage expected Wednesday but differ on when the Valley should see the next round of rain, which would be either Thursday or early Friday morning. We are going to continue to watch this rainy system and bring you all the latest updates here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.