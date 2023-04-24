Columbus Army hero receives high recognition for bravery in Korean War

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus native and Army hero continues to gain recognition. The most recent came today in the Nation’s Capitol.

Window World of Chattahoochee Valley rolled out the red carpet this morning and sent retired Army Colonel Ralph Puckett to DC to add another accolade to his list of accomplishments.

Volunteer Brian Kim, with the help of Window World of Chattahoochee Valley, sent the Medal of Honor recipient and Columbus native to Washington to accept the Korean equivalent of the US Medal of Honor.

Colonel Puckett was chosen to receive the honor for his bravery and combat actions at Hill 205 near Unsan, Korea, during the Korean War.

The colonel says he is honored to be recognized by the country.

“It’s one of the powers in the world today. It’s a great country that people have to feel great to accomplish that, and I certainly have been pleased and proud to be a part of their effort to bring themselves back into the real world,” said Puckett.

“My husband feels that the Korean people have been the most supportive ally we have. They continue to show their appreciation for what the United States has done for them during the Korean War,” said his wife, Jeanie Puckett.

According to Kim, Puckett, once a member of the 75th Ranger Regiment, the US Army’s premier large-scale special operations force made up of some of the most elite soldiers in the world, is regarded as a hero to the people of Korea.

The colonel and his wife say they are happy to be able to celebrate moments like these together.

