Columbus man faces 10 years after pleading guilty to federal gun charge

(MGN Image)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man with a long criminal history could face a maximum of 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to a gun charge.

According to court documents, Raymond Richmond pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a firearm by a convicted felon on April 19.

Authorities say on Dec. 15, 2020, a deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop after observing a car riding without a brake light. However, the vehicle’s driver did not stop and continued driving for several blocks.

The driver neared a residential area near 17th Street and Preston Drive, slowed the vehicle down, exited from the front passenger seat with a black book bag, and then ran.

During the brief foot chase, Richmond disposed of the bag in a backyard and was captured shortly after. Deputies located the bag and discovered a .40 caliber Glock with 26 rounds, a .380 Kel-Tec pistol with five ammo rounds, crack, cocaine, pills and marijuana.

At his arrest, Richmond was also wanted on numerous outstanding warrants.

He is facing up to ten years, followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing will happen within 90 days.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

