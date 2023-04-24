Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Cooler than average, Few sprinkles or stray showers to start workweek

Tyler’s forecast
More clouds than sun for the first half of Monday. A few sprinkles and showers possible. A little cool.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This week won’t be as sunny as last week. Temperatures will also be running a little cooler than average most days.

Clouds for the first half of the day Monday will give way to more sun later in the afternoon. There is a 10-20% chance of light showers/sprinkles mainly before 3 PM. Highs only in the upper 60s north with low 70s elsewhere.

A slow climb in the temperatures Monday as clouds will be stubborn for the first half of the...
A slow climb in the temperatures Monday as clouds will be stubborn for the first half of the day. More breaks in the clouds expected this afternoon with highs near 70.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Quite cool with lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees early Tuesday.

Tuesday morning's temperatures start off in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.
Tuesday morning's temperatures start off in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Tuesday. It looks dry and a little warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain coverage goes up mid to late week.
Rain coverage goes up mid to late week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

An active pattern above our heads will lead to better rain chances mid to late week. The next best chance of showers and storms starts Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to maybe near 80 degrees in the warmest spots. Thursday may be the most unsettled day with a 60% rain coverage expected at this point. It won’t rain all day, but there could be a couple different waves. Some strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out, too. One more day with some rain and storms around Friday.

Rain coverage goes up mid to late week.
Rain coverage goes up mid to late week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

It looks drier, but maybe not completely dry, for the upcoming weekend. Highs in the low 80s Saturday, about 10 degrees cooler Sunday. Another cooler than average start early next week as we say hello to May.

The warmest day of the week will likely be Saturday before it turns a little cooler again...
The warmest day of the week will likely be Saturday before it turns a little cooler again Sunday and next Monday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that has left one person dead.
Police investigating fatal shooting on Joyner Dr. in Columbus
Former Columbus mayoral candidate arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping
Former Columbus mayoral candidate arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping
Kendarrius Heard, surrounded by family, remains hospitalized after being shot and paralyzed in...
Paralyzed Dadeville mass shooting victim speaks from hospital
The Amber Alert for 5-month-old Avah Richmond has been canceled.
Tennessee infant found safe, Amber Alert canceled
Columbus fatal wreck
Woman killed following Sunday car chase in Columbus

Latest News

More clouds than sun for the first half of Monday. A few sprinkles and showers possible. A...
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
Chance of showers early in the week with thunderstorms in the mix by Wednesday.
Gloomy and Rainy This Week
Planner Today
Sunny End to the Weekend but Changes are On the Way
Seasonable and warm end to the weekend with plenty of sunshine.
Sunny Again Tomorrow