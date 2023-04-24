Cooler than average, Few sprinkles or stray showers to start workweek

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This week won’t be as sunny as last week. Temperatures will also be running a little cooler than average most days.

Clouds for the first half of the day Monday will give way to more sun later in the afternoon. There is a 10-20% chance of light showers/sprinkles mainly before 3 PM. Highs only in the upper 60s north with low 70s elsewhere.

A slow climb in the temperatures Monday as clouds will be stubborn for the first half of the day. More breaks in the clouds expected this afternoon with highs near 70. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly to mostly cloudy tonight. Quite cool with lows in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees early Tuesday.

Tuesday morning's temperatures start off in the mid 40s to near 50 degrees. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Tuesday. It looks dry and a little warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Rain coverage goes up mid to late week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

An active pattern above our heads will lead to better rain chances mid to late week. The next best chance of showers and storms starts Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s to maybe near 80 degrees in the warmest spots. Thursday may be the most unsettled day with a 60% rain coverage expected at this point. It won’t rain all day, but there could be a couple different waves. Some strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out, too. One more day with some rain and storms around Friday.

It looks drier, but maybe not completely dry, for the upcoming weekend. Highs in the low 80s Saturday, about 10 degrees cooler Sunday. Another cooler than average start early next week as we say hello to May.

The warmest day of the week will likely be Saturday before it turns a little cooler again Sunday and next Monday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

