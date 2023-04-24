Faith leaders share thoughts on the tragedy in Dadeville

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “We’re beginning to see the shift from anger, back to sadness and grief, and hopefully the healing process can now begin,” says Ben Hayes, First Baptist Church Dadeville pastor.

Pastor Ben Hayes and members of First Baptist Church Dadeville were at Dadeville High School Thursday trying to ease the pain of losing two classmates, 18-year old Phil Dowdell and 17-year-old Keke Smith.

“It was about 30 of them that came yesterday [Thursday], out of a class of 77,” says Hayes.

Hayes says it’s an opportunity to be a ministry of presence for the students and remind them of three things:

“They matter first of all, we love them second of all, and third, there’s a better way to live. You don’t have to live this kind of life for these tragedies to happen,” says Hayes.

That same sentiment of demonstrating love to young people is shared by the pastor of Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Opelika, Clifford Jones.

“If we can learn to do that, I think it would give us the strength in young people to be able to guard against a desire to bring harm to someone rather than reaching out loving them. That’s our responsibility as leaders to help demonstrate that before the lies of people,” says Jones.

Both churches have opened their doors to offer prayer and healing to the community, since the fatal shooting Saturday in Dadeville.

“We don’t have the power to bring healing into the hearts of these families, so what we try to do is speak Jesus into their lives and to show them that answer to what they’re going through is a relationship with them,” says Hayes.

“I think it’s important for the church to be there to show support to show love. You may not ever have an opportunity to say things directly to the family, but by just knowing that there is a desire to come and show support to the family during this most difficult time...it’s very important,” says Jones.

To hear more from Hayes and Jones, watch below:

First Baptist Church Dadeville has a relief fund for the countless families affected, to donate click here.

