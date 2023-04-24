Ga. Department of Transportation honors Work Zone Safety Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “Safety first” is the saying and that includes inside and around construction work zones.

The Georgia Department of Transportation wants to make clear as National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week comes to a close.

Since 1973, when record-keeping began, more than 61 Georgia DOT employees and contractors have died in work-zone-related incidents.

This annual spring campaign, which began in 1999, is observed by federal, state and local transportation departments across the country to raise public consciousness about the need for safe driving in work zones and this year’s theme is about YOU and the role you play in work zone safety.

GDOT officials say slow down, watch for workers and remember to follow the rules of the work zones.

